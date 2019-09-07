Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Malvern Bancorp an industry rank of 151 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 774.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,601 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.03. 4,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,477. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $25.65. The company has a market cap of $164.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

