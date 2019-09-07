Maincoin (MNC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,407.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and Livecoin. Maincoin has a market cap of $356,752.00 and approximately $17,407.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.43 or 0.04167115 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,406,567 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.