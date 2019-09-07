Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Receives $20.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Macy's alerts:

In related news, CFO Paula A. Price sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $25,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2,168.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 646.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 841.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.39. 12,776,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,549,576. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.63. Macy’s has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.