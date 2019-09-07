MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.89.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

MacroGenics stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 375,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.35.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.31. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 273.47%. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 804.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

