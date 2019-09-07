Lunyr Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.11 million and $47,556.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00008728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BigONE, Binance and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00214379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.01286023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bittrex, Liqui, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.