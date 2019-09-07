Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LULU. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.37.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $14.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,700,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $204.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,174 shares of company stock worth $51,070,314. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,035,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,719,000 after purchasing an additional 424,937 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.