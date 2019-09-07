LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in ServiceNow by 650.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $52,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Cleveland Research began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.34.

Shares of NOW traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,823. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,317.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.77, for a total value of $931,639.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,100.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.60, for a total value of $475,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,767 shares of company stock worth $32,081,327. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

