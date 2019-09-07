LPL Financial LLC Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5,901.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after buying an additional 175,937 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 16,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 18.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Shares of VONE stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $136.78. The company had a trading volume of 29,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $107.05 and a twelve month high of $138.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.