LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 114.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 35.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 17.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 718 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 81.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.66.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

