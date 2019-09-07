LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 282.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Motco lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.12.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $19.15. 2,628,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,378. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

