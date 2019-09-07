LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,960 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,996,000 after buying an additional 2,261,394 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,005,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,707,000 after buying an additional 107,603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 221.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,283,000 after buying an additional 1,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,583,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,048,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.86. 882,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,748. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.13.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.