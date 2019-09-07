LPL Financial LLC Acquires 13,650 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,304,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,256,000 after purchasing an additional 863,010 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 66.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. 2,353,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,273. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,606,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $128,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

