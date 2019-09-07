Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $6.31 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 83,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. 388,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,992. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

