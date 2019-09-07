Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises 1.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Boston Partners boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,765 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,756,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,946,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,961,000 after purchasing an additional 850,291 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,331,000 after purchasing an additional 798,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $39,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

DAL traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $57.98. 5,737,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

