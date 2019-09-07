Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,425,000 after buying an additional 7,389,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,039,000 after buying an additional 775,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,640,000 after buying an additional 788,247 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,192,000 after buying an additional 1,698,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,113,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,713,000 after buying an additional 124,615 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.87. 5,306,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,997,008. The firm has a market cap of $308.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $78.49 and a 52-week high of $123.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

