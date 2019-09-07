Locus Chain (LOCUS) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.03 Million

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00214041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.23 or 0.01266202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00085083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,847,258 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain

Locus Chain Token Trading

Locus Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

