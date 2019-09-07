Locus Chain (LOCUS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.00

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,847,258 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

Locus Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

