Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 125.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.56. The company had a trading volume of 692,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $393.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.