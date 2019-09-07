Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.14

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $4.15. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 38,396 shares traded.

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$8.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.14. The firm has a market cap of $374.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.