Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,502,000 after acquiring an additional 128,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 54.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 95.0% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWONK. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

