LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 28,351 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $519,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 502,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 459,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,215,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $383,066.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,386,197.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

LHCG traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.39. 164,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,094. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.84 and a 12-month high of $129.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average of $115.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

