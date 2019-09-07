Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lendingtree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Lendingtree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (down from $420.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $367.00.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $309.02 on Wednesday. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.88.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 20,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $8,883,724.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,477.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total transaction of $312,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,016 shares of company stock valued at $11,351,290 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Lendingtree by 240.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lendingtree during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lendingtree during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lendingtree during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Lendingtree by 1,293.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

