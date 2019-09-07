Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:LVHD)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.91, approximately 25,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 70,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20.

