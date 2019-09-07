Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.79% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVHD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 64,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,596,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,225,000 after acquiring an additional 126,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LVHD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.97. 99,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

