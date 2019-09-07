Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 339 ($4.43) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.83).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 232.10 ($3.03) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 214.90 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 292.30 ($3.82). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 4.93 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,855.71 ($2,424.81). Also, insider John Kingman bought 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £4,281.28 ($5,594.25). Insiders purchased 3,527 shares of company stock valued at $888,181 in the last quarter.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

