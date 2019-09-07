LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €114.81 ($133.50).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €105.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €105.01. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

