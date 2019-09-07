Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.68.

LVS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,695,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,771. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 92.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,233.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,535,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,063,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,510,000 after buying an additional 858,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $33,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

