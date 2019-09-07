Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Lands’ End’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.
