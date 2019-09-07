Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Earnings Results

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Lands’ End’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.33 million, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 16.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 192,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Lands’ End by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Lands’ End by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Lands’ End by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

