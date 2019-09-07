Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 727 at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 731 ($9.55) to GBX 727 ($9.50) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 742 ($9.70) to GBX 697 ($9.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 667 ($8.72) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 704.56 ($9.21).

Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 731 ($9.55). The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7,055.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 693.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 680.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19), for a total value of £135,390.77 ($176,912.02). Also, insider Sally Williams purchased 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £10,025.26 ($13,099.78).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

