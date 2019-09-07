Lafayette Investments Inc. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $157,206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 22.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $26.81 on Friday, hitting $1,967.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,979. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,606.27 and a 12-month high of $2,019.48. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,915.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1,832.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $20.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,140.00 price objective (up previously from $2,080.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,068.22.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

