Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 20,153 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,153 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 1.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,581,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,027,598. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $58.07.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

