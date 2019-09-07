Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up 3.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $8,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $615,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,850,787.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,373.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,995 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Argus set a $68.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

NASDAQ NCLH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.12. 1,541,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,419. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

