Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 223 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,356 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $143.88. 530,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.82. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $152.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WHR. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Whirlpool from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $178.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.95.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

