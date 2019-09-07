Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.37. 199,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,785. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 117,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

