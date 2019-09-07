Korea Investment CORP Sells 99,100 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Cenovus Energy worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,206,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,109,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408,987 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,536,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,063 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,561,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after purchasing an additional 613,027 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.11. 2,737,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,238. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.62%.

Separately, CIBC raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

