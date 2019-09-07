Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of State Street worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in State Street by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,738,000 after buying an additional 201,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,936,000 after acquiring an additional 600,360 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

State Street stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.84. 3,084,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.01. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O acquired 7,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

