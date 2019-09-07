Korea Investment CORP Purchases 15,000 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Iqvia during the second quarter worth about $340,389,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iqvia by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,768,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,376,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,248 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 19.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,166,000 after acquiring an additional 588,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 6,501.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 574,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,301,000 after acquiring an additional 565,522 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 target price for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $678,063.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,819,251 shares of company stock valued at $441,863,046. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

