Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Under Armour worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $999,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,856.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Shares of NYSE:UA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,676. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

