Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research cut McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

In other news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,120. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $150.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

