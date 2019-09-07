Korea Investment CORP Buys 7,800 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 183,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EDU traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,105. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.39). New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

