Korea Investment CORP Acquires 3,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $627,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price objective (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com stock traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,833.51. 2,225,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,911. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $910.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,834.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,830.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

