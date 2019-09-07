Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,654 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 2.42% of Koppers worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth about $8,084,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,119,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 372,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 488,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,650 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KOP opened at $26.65 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $34.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Koppers had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R. Michael Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $347,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,391.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $65,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

