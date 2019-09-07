KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KLAC. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KLA-Tencor from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.12.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. KLA-Tencor has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $228,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,807 shares of company stock worth $5,860,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in KLA-Tencor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 152.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 136.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 560.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

