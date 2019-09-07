KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Credit Suisse Group cut KKR & Co Inc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.93.

KKR opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,698.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 180,248 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at $1,356,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

