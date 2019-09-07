Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raised to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Compass Point currently has $14.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 63.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.