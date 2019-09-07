Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) dropped 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.05 and last traded at $48.28, approximately 2,090,086 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,451,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KL shares. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $54.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of -0.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

