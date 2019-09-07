Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 118,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,987. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.46% and a negative net margin of 1,583.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 44,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 83,433.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

