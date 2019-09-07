Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.81

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.81 and traded as high as $16.26. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 256 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $43.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEQU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

