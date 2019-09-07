KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.87

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $8.53. KEPPEL LTD/ADR shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 5,170 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded KEPPEL LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.34.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. KEPPEL LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.40%.

KEPPEL LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, and infrastructure businesses in Singapore, China, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; researches and develops deepwater engineering works; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

