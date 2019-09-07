Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

In related news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $616,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 474,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,765,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. 221,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,696. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

